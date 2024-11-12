SPOILERS for WWE RAW on November 18

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following the November 11th episode of WWE RAW at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the following matches were taped for the November 18th episode of Monday Night RAW:

Bronson Reed def. Seth Rollins after interference from Solo Sikoa. Sikoa raised Reed’s hand in victory following the match.

WWE Intercontinental Championship: The match between Bron Breakker (c) and Sheamus ended in a no contest when Ludwig Kaiser attacked both competitors.

The LWO (Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega) defeated American Made (Chad Gable & Ivy Nile).

The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Carlito).

Rhea Ripley made her return and attacked WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, which sparked a multi-woman brawl. Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and IYO SKY stood tall after clashing with Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax.

Several additional backstage segments were filmed, though many were not shown to the live crowd.