WWE Announces World Heavyweight Championship Match for Survivor Series: WarGames

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2024

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be contested at the upcoming premium live event.

On this week's live episode of WWE Raw from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a major announcement was made to kick off the show.

As WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER made his way to the ring, a graphic appeared on the screen, officially confirming a title match between "The Ring General" and Damian Priest at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is set to take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on November 30.

