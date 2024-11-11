WWE Raw Results (November 11, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, November 11, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight on RAW - Bronson Reed makes an appearance after brutally attacking Seth Rollins last week, Gunther discusses Damian Priest being the number one contender for his title, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill take on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan and more!

Join me for live updates when the show airs!

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are shown walking backstage. The Judgement Day is also shown walking in the arena and the show kicks off with Gunther making his way to the ring.

Gunther gets on the mic and says he doesn't look to the past but he's still the champ and he needs to now focus on Damian Priest. Priest doesn't let Gunther finish, as he makes his way to the ring. Priest gets into Gunther's face and starts listing off cons about him that Gunther is probably going to say about him. Priest says the only reason Gunther is the champ is because he was betrayed by his brother. Priest says everyone can tell that Gunther doubts himself more and more. Priest says this doubt comes from the fact that Gunther knows he can't beat Priest. Priest eggs on Gunther to take a shot at him. Ludwig Kaiser comes out asking what Priest is doing here and why he's doubting the Ring General. Kaiser reminds Priest that he's lost to Gunther and tells Priest to leave the ring and as he's verbally berating Damian Priest, Gunther puts his hand over Kaiser's mic and then Priest smokes Kaiser and sends him over the ropes. Gunther and Priest stand in the ring and Gunther retreats.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is with Damage CRTL. Iyo Sky says she's ready and Kairi Sane says they have other business to take care of. Dakota Kai makes her return and says she has a bone to pick with Pure Fusion Collective in their six woman tag match coming up.

Kofi Kingston is walking backstage when R-Truth comes up to him. Kofi apologizes to Truth for not helping out when he was getting beaten down. Xavier Woods comes by as does Pete Dunne. Dunne is pissed Truth keeps calling him Butch. Kofi issues a challenge to Dunne for a match tonight. Woods storms off, Truth thanks Kofi and leaves.

Match 1: Damage CTRL -vs- Pure Fusion Collective



Damage CTRL is waiting in the ring as Pure Fusion Collective make their way to the ring. Sky and Stark start the bout and lock up. Stark gets Sky in a headlock and Sky fights out of it and flips around the ring. Stark gets Sky on the mat and she flips around the ring before back body dropping Sky. Stark tags Deville who gets Sky on the mat for a two count. Deville suplexes Sky and Sky tags out to Sane. Sane and Sky double team Deville and double drop kick Deville. Stark runs in and Sane takes her down with a headscissor and then kicks them both in the corner. Deville rolls outside and Sane comes off the apron and punches Deville outside. Baszler attacks Sane outside while the ref is distracted and we head to commercial break.

Back from break Sane is getting beaten down by Baszler. Kai gets tagged in and she attacks Baszler. Kai takes down Baszler with a flying snapmare and then hits a Scorpion Kick on Baszler. Kai gets Baszler caught up in the ropes and covers for a near fall. Kai kicks Baszler in the corner and Baszler is able to gets back drop on Kai and then slaps a half Boston Crab on Kai. Sky is able to break the hold on Kai. The women all take turns taking each other out. Baszler gets the Kirifuda Clutch on Kai and then slaps it on Sky. Sky breaks the hold and hits a moonsault on Baszler for the win.

Winners: Damage CRTL

Sami Zayn, Jimmy and Jey Uso are talking backstage. They're talking about who the fifth member of their team will be.

Match 2: Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods -vs- Pete Dunne



The bell rings and the crowd chants "Butch" and the men lock up. Dunne knocks Kingston down with a punch and chokes him out. Dunne goes to the turnbuckle and Kingston comes at him with a flying forearm. Kingston hits a springboard dropkick sending Dunne outside and Kingston throws himself over the ropes onto Dunne and we hit a commercial break.

Back from break, both men are on the mat and Dunne is hyperextending Kingston's appendages. Dunne stomps on the neck of Kingston and both men exchange punches. Dunne chokes out Kingston in the corner and delivers several elbows to the back of Kingston's neck. Kingston smokes Dunne and takes him down with some clotheslines and dropkick. Kingston gets on the top rope and hits a splash for a two count. The men grapple as Dunne singles out Kingston left arm. Kingston jumps into an uppercut and Kingston hits The Trouble in Paradise out of nowhere. Dunne rolls out and Woods smokes him causing Kingston to get into Woods' face for getting involved. This distraction lets Dunne kick Kingston and allows Dunne to hit his finisher and pin Kingston.

Winner: Pete Dunne

Kingston and Woods argue as the exit ringside.

The Judgement Day talks backstage. Balor calls out Dom for allowing Priest to become the No 1 Contender. Dom tells Balor he's closer to the title than Balor has been in a while. Balor says Dom and Carlito should take on the War Raiders next week to show him that they're a happy family and they have each other's back.

Bronson Reed is shown walking backstage and he's up next!

Back at ringside, Lilian Garcia introduces Bronson Reed who makes his way to the ring. Reed says he's out here tonight to tell Seth Rollins that he's one hell of a competitor. He says he's not a competitor but he's a monster and he will put Seth Rollins down for good. He tells Rollins that if Rollins wants his revenge he's in the ring waiting. Seth Rollin's music hits and he runs down to the ring and Reed and Rollins start pounding on each other. Reed gets Rollins down and he rolls out of the ring. Reed tries to slam Rollins who sends Reed into the ring post. Rollins clears the announce table and Reed hits Rollins and lays him on the announce table. Before Reed can splash him, Rollins takes him down and over the barricade. Officials run in and Reed beats them down and runs to Rollins in the ring and the men go at it again. The official break them up but Rollins gets free and hits some shots on Reed. Reed suicide dives on the officials outside and Rollins jumps on Reed and beats on him and official break it up again. Adam Pearce comes out and separates the two as well, and we go to commercial.

Seth Rollins is backstage yelling at Adam Pearce about Bronson Reed. Pearce issues a match next week between the two. Sami Zayn approaches Seth Rollins and asks him to be the fifth member for War Games. Zayn acknowledges the history between Reigns and Rollins but tells him they're still brothers. Zayn tells Rollins he knows Rollins is their fifth man. Rollins says he knows Zayn is out of his mind and says he did so much to tear down Reigns and Zayn wants him to help Reigns back up? He says he's shocked anyone would stand by Reigns and says his answer is no.

Match 3: Damian Priest -vs- Ludwig Kaiser



The bell rings and Priest wastes no time in jumping Kaiser. Kaiser is able to get the better of Priest in the corner and hits a drop kick on Priest as he's tied up in the ropes and we break for commercial.

Back from break, Kaiser breaks a headlock hold and hits a Kaiser Roll on Priest. Kaiser hammers away on Priest's back and tries for a suplex but Priest counters and hits a broken arrow on Kaiser. Priest clubs and kicks Kaiser and throws Kaiser to the corner. Priest runs into Kaiser and flapjacks him for a two count. Kaiser now chops Priest and rolls him up for a two count. Kaiser connects with a kick to Priest and covers again for a near fall. Priest kicks down Kaiser and clothesline Kaiser to the mat. Priest then hits The South of Heaven for the win.

Winner: Damian Priest

Gunther comes out and stares down Priest from the entry way.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Bron Breakker. Breakker talks about being at an interesting point in his career and he's looking to add to his trophy case. Breakker says Sheamus got in his way in becoming the speed champion, and Sheamus comes by. Sheamus says Breakker is full of disrespect and arrogance like he had when he first started. Sheamus challenges Breakker for a shot at his IC belt. Breakker accepts the challenge. After Sheamus leaves Jimmy Uso comes up to Breakker and asks him if he has time to talk. Breakker says he does and we cut to a commercial.

Backstage The Final Testament approach The Miz and ask what happened with The Wyatts. He says they've moved on and he told them he's found his way and is going to ask for a leave of absence. Karrion Kross says what happened to Paul E is his fault and tells AOP to break his legs so they drag him to the ring. In the ring, Kross says The Miz is lying to him. He asks where the Wyatts are and the lights go out. The Wyatt Sicks stand on the apron staring down The Final Testament. The Miz runs in and smokes Eric Rowan with a chair and all hell breaks loose. Miz attacks Rowan with a chair while the rest of The Final Testament takes apart The Wyatt Sicks. They leave the ring with The Wyatt Sicks laid out on the mat.

Cathy Kelley catches up to Seth Rollins leaving the arena. They encounter The New Bloodline. Solo Sikoa asks Rollins to join forces with them to take out Reigns. Rollins says he will never team with Reigns again but he would never join forces with a wannabe Roman Reigns.

Match 4 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill(c) -vs- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez



Morgan and Belair start the match. Morgan attacks Belair but she doesn't stay down for long and begins trashing Morgan around the ring. Morgan is able to dodge a shoulder check in the corner and chokes out Belair after she hits the ring post. Belair punches out Morgan on the turnbuckle and Rodriguez interjects allowing Morgan to throw Belair off the turnbuckle using her hair. Cargill attacks Rodriguez outside the ring and Belair and Morgan join them and we cut to break.

Back from break, Belair and Rodriguez are laid out and Morgan and Cargill are tagged in. Cargill takes down Morgan and hammers her in the corner. Rodriguez gets in the ring and Cargill bodyslams her. Cargill hits a backbreaker/sitout powerbomb and covers for two. Rodriguez drags Morgan to the corner and tags out. Rodriguez and Cargill both boot each other in the face. Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax run down and Stratton distracts the ref while Jax hits Cargill with a Samoan Drop on the apron. Stratton distracts the ref some more and Naomi comes down to help. Naomi is taken out by Morgan, who now tags in. Cargill kicks Morga in the stomach and tags out. Belair hits a KOD on Morgan for the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

After the match, Jax attacks Cargill and Binky. Iyo Sky runs down and attacks Jax and Stratton. Cargill and Belair send Rodriguez to the outside - Naomi, Sky, Cargill and Belair team up on Jax and send her out of the ring as the show goes off the air.