WWE Grants Braun Strowman Permission for GLCW Charity Appearance

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 11, 2024

Braun Strowman is set to make an appearance at GLCW.

WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque have granted permission for the event, with all proceeds benefiting charity.

GLCW shared the exciting news with the following announcement:

WWE and Triple H have signed off on Braun Strowman appearing as a special guest referee at Blizzard Brawl on Saturday Night, December 7th at the Waukesha County Expo.

He will be the referee for the Newest Rockers (Al Snow & Kal Herro) managed by Marty Jannetty vs. Damien Sandow & Santino Marella managed by Doug Basham

All of the proceeds from his Meet & Greet will benefit the Neosha Dam Fund and Honor Middle School in Neosha

Tickets are available at BlizzardBrawl.com.