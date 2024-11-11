Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: GUNTHER Faces Damian Priest for World Heavyweight Championship

GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest: Title Clash on the Horizon Damian Priest earned a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship after an impressive victory in last week's Fatal 4-Way match against Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, and Sheamus. This win sets up an intense showdown between Priest and the reigning champion, GUNTHER, on the November 11th episode of RAW. The two powerhouses are set to collide in what promises to be a hard-hitting encounter, with fans eagerly anticipating their face-off.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: High-Stakes Battle WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Last week, Belair's confrontation with Morgan, which included a slap, ignited a feud between the two. Tensions further escalated when Morgan and Rodriguez interfered in a battle royal, resulting in a double elimination for Cargill and Belair. This action cost them a shot at becoming the #1 contenders, setting the stage for a thrilling title match on RAW.

‘Big’ Bronson Reed to Make Appearance WWE has confirmed that Bronson Reed will appear live on RAW this week following his brutal attack during the Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender’s Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Reed ambushed Priest, Rollins, and Sheamus, intensifying his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins, whom he faced at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Despite Rollins securing the win in their previous match, Reed is far from finished, and fans can expect more destruction on the upcoming RAW.

WWE RAW Lineup for November 11th, 2024 Episode:

- GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

- WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

- 'Big' Bronson Reed to make a live appearance