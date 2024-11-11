Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill Rumored to Have Tension Behind the Scenes

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

For the past several months, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have been a dominant force as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. However, rumors have surfaced suggesting that the two do not get along in real life.

Despite their success as a tag team, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman addressed the rumors on the Coach & Bro Show, claiming that Bianca Belair is frustrated with her role in the team, feeling as though she has to carry Cargill during their championship run. According to Coachman, reliable sources have confirmed that the two don’t get along behind the scenes. He explained that, while both women are undeniably talented and have an impressive appearance, Bianca Belair has already reached the main event level in WWE. As a result, it's natural for Belair to feel frustrated about helping someone else rise to the top. Coachman also pointed out that Bianca creates her own gear, while Jade doesn’t, which could further contribute to the tension.

“I’ve also heard that her [Jade Cargill] and Bianca Belair do not get along at all. It’s from reliable sources. They don’t get along. Now you got two spectacular-looking women in Bianca and Jade. You can’t look any better than they do. But Bianca’s already been in the main event. So you’re asking her to give somebody the rub. Of course, she’s gonna be pissed off. She makes her own gear, and Jade doesn’t make her own gear. Do you see how that could lead to something?”

As of now, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are set to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on this week’s Raw.