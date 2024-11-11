The Street Profits' Future in WWE Uncertain Amidst Frustration Over Booking

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

There has been growing speculation surrounding the future of The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in recent weeks, sparked by what seems to be frustration from the duo over their booking. This frustration has been highlighted through recent tweets from the two men.

A report from Fightful Select has revealed that other talent have observed similar sentiments regarding The Street Profits’ situation.

Although the report does not provide a definitive answer about their future with WWE, it does suggest that their frustration is genuine. There is also no clear information regarding whether their contracts are set to expire soon.

The Street Profits signed multi-year deals in 2019, but the exact duration of their contracts remains unclear.

When questioned about his future in wrestling during a recent interview, Montez Ford responded, “still thinking about it.”

The Street Profits are scheduled to compete for the tag team titles on Friday's WWE SmackDown.