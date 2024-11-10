WWE ID Roster Welcomes New Talent 'It’s Gal' from Elite Pro Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new "real-life action figure" has officially joined the WWE ID roster.

WWE shared a video on Sunday showcasing GAL, a graduate of the Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center in Concord, NH, signing a WWE ID contract. The four-year wrestling veteran was discovered through the Wrestling Open promotion and is a frequent competitor for Beyond Wrestling in the Northeast.

GAL's WWE ID recruit page lists the wrestler under the name “It’s Gal.”

The Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center was one of the first five schools to receive WWE ID designation, joining Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave in Davenport, Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling in Houston, and the KnokX Pro Academy in Los Angeles.

The following individuals have been announced as WWE ID members:

Sean Legacy

Cappuccino Jones

Zayda Steel

Bryce Donovan

Marcus Mathers

Sam Holloway

Jack Summit (aka Jack Cartwheel)

Zara Zakher

It’s Gal (aka GAL)