WWE NXT Announces Two Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches for November 12

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2024

The lineup for next week’s WWE NXT episode is starting to take shape.

On Saturday evening, WWE NXT General Manager Ava took to social media to announce new additions for the November 12 show.

Among the updates are two Iron Survivor Qualifying matches: Wes Lee will face Cedric Alexander, and Sol Ruca will take on Cora Jade.

Here’s the updated lineup for the upcoming episode:

- Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

- Ava’s meeting with NXT tag teams

- Iron Survivor Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade

- Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

- NXT Women’s North American Title: Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan