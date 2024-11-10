WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Announces Two Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches for November 12

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2024

The lineup for next week’s WWE NXT episode is starting to take shape.

On Saturday evening, WWE NXT General Manager Ava took to social media to announce new additions for the November 12 show.

Among the updates are two Iron Survivor Qualifying matches: Wes Lee will face Cedric Alexander, and Sol Ruca will take on Cora Jade.

Here’s the updated lineup for the upcoming episode:

- Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

- Ava’s meeting with NXT tag teams

- Iron Survivor Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade

- Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

- NXT Women’s North American Title: Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan

Backstage Updates on WWE ID Signings, Expect More Recognizable Names to Be Revealed

WWE recently unveiled its new WWE ID program and has been steadily announcing new signees each day. Earlier today, WWE revealed that Marcus [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 09, 2024 08:52PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #iron survivor

