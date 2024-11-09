Backstage Updates on WWE ID Signings, Expect More Recognizable Names to Be Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE recently unveiled its new WWE ID program and has been steadily announcing new signees each day.

Earlier today, WWE revealed that Marcus Mathers and Sam Holloway have joined the program, with both talents filming a segment alongside William Regal to officially announce the news.

In addition to Regal, Fightful Select reports that Timothy Thatcher will be involved in the program in a coaching or training role.

Sources suggest that more well-known names will be revealed soon. The report also mentions that the ID program will include current independent talent who have previously signed with major companies.

The deals being announced this week were finalized some time ago, with several of the newly signed talents having previously worked for AEW and ROH.