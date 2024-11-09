WWE Adds New Segment to Raw on November 11

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2024

“Big” Bronson Reed will be making his presence felt this Monday night.

On Saturday morning, WWE revealed a new segment featuring “Big” Bronson Reed for the November 11 episode of WWE Raw.

WWE.com shared the following announcement:

Bronson Reed will be live on Raw following his brutal attack last week

“Big” Bronson Reed will address the WWE Universe after ruthlessly assaulting Damian Priest, Sheamus and Seth “Freakin” Rollins during the Fatal 4-Way World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contenders Match last week on Raw.

Don’t miss a moment of the fallout, this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.