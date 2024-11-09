New Update Revealed for WWE Raw on November 11

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Updates continue to emerge regarding next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Following the November 8 edition of WWE SmackDown, several Superstars made appearances on the SmackDown Lowdown post-show.

During the post-show, Byron Saxton spoke with Naomi, and WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair soon joined the conversation. The duo expressed their gratitude to Naomi for helping them during their women’s tag-team match earlier that night. They then shared their desire to have Naomi in their corner for their title defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the November 11 episode of WWE Raw.

The champions revealed plans to fly Naomi in for the event, confirming her role in next Monday’s showdown.

In addition to her Raw appearance, Naomi is also scheduled for the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she will challenge Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship.