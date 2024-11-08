WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Viewership Declines on November 6, 2024, Amid Competition from NXT and U.S. Election

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite episode.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, AEW Dynamite attracted 523,000 viewers on TBS, as reported by Programming Insider. This marks a decline compared to last week’s show on October 30, which garnered 628,000 viewers.

Furthermore, the November 6 episode achieved a 0.16 rating in the crucial 18-to-49 age demographic, a decrease from the previous week's 0.19 rating in the same key demographic.

This week's AEW Dynamite encountered tough competition, including the U.S. Presidential Election and a special Wednesday night episode of WWE NXT on The CW, which pulled in 619,000 viewers and a 0.17 demo rating while airing concurrently.

Source: programminginsider.com
Tags: #aew #dynamite #ratings

