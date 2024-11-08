AEW Dynamite Viewership Declines on November 6, 2024, Amid Competition from NXT and U.S. Election

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite episode.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, AEW Dynamite attracted 523,000 viewers on TBS, as reported by Programming Insider. This marks a decline compared to last week’s show on October 30, which garnered 628,000 viewers.

Furthermore, the November 6 episode achieved a 0.16 rating in the crucial 18-to-49 age demographic, a decrease from the previous week's 0.19 rating in the same key demographic.

This week's AEW Dynamite encountered tough competition, including the U.S. Presidential Election and a special Wednesday night episode of WWE NXT on The CW, which pulled in 619,000 viewers and a 0.17 demo rating while airing concurrently.