WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE NXT Viewership for November 6, 2024: Increased Numbers for 2300 Arena Special

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

WWE NXT Viewership for November 6, 2024: Increased Numbers for 2300 Arena Special

This week’s episode of WWE NXT has reported its viewership figures.

The episode aired on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, on The CW Network and attracted 619,000 viewers, as per Programming Insider.

In contrast, the prior week’s episode on October 29 garnered 588,000 viewers.

Additionally, NXT on CW achieved a 0.17 rating in the crucial 18 to 49 age demographic, an increase from the 0.14 rating in that same demographic on the October 29 show.

This Tuesday, WWE NXT faced significant competition, including the U.S. Election and a simultaneous airing of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which drew 523,000 viewers and recorded a 0.16 rating.

Backstage Update on New WWE Signing: New Addition to The Bloodline

A potential new member of The Bloodline may be on the horizon. Last year, it was revealed that Lance A’noai and Major League Wrestlin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 08, 2024 01:08PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #ecw #ecw arena #2300 arena #philadelphia #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90208/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π