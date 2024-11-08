WWE NXT Viewership for November 6, 2024: Increased Numbers for 2300 Arena Special

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

This week’s episode of WWE NXT has reported its viewership figures.

The episode aired on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, on The CW Network and attracted 619,000 viewers, as per Programming Insider.

In contrast, the prior week’s episode on October 29 garnered 588,000 viewers.

Additionally, NXT on CW achieved a 0.17 rating in the crucial 18 to 49 age demographic, an increase from the 0.14 rating in that same demographic on the October 29 show.

This Tuesday, WWE NXT faced significant competition, including the U.S. Election and a simultaneous airing of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which drew 523,000 viewers and recorded a 0.16 rating.