Backstage Update on New WWE Signing: New Addition to The Bloodline

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2024

A potential new member of The Bloodline may be on the horizon.

Last year, it was revealed that Lance A’noai and Major League Wrestling (MLW) had parted ways. Following this split, A’noai expressed his desire to join WWE.

On November 7, MuscleManMalcolm shared a photo on Twitter of Lance A’noai in an NXT outfit at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

According to a report from Fightful Select, multiple sources have confirmed that A’noai signed with WWE over the summer. However, he has been sidelined due to an injury.

It was noted that he currently has no creative plans within NXT or the main roster, but he is officially signed with the company.


