Internal Expectations Soar Among CW Network Executives for Tonight's WWE NXT

Some backstage news and notes have emerged concerning tonight’s WWE NXT show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Wrestle Votes reports that executives from The CW Network anticipate that this special Wednesday episode will achieve the highest ratings since its debut last month.

However, with major news channels focused on the political landscape in the U.S., they will likely draw significant viewership away from any television programming tonight. Additionally, WWE NXT is set to compete against AEW Dynamite on an unusual night, contributing to the elevated expectations for the broadcast.