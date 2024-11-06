WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Internal Expectations Soar Among CW Network Executives for Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2024

Some backstage news and notes have emerged concerning tonight’s WWE NXT show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Wrestle Votes reports that executives from The CW Network anticipate that this special Wednesday episode will achieve the highest ratings since its debut last month.

However, with major news channels focused on the political landscape in the U.S., they will likely draw significant viewership away from any television programming tonight. Additionally, WWE NXT is set to compete against AEW Dynamite on an unusual night, contributing to the elevated expectations for the broadcast.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 06, 2024 10:02PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #ecw #ecw arena #2300 arena #philadelphia #cw network #cw

