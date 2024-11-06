WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) Announces First Post-WWE Indie Dates

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2024

Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) Announces First Post-WWE Indie Dates

The former Tegan Nox has announced her first indie bookings following her WWE release. Attack Pro Wrestling revealed that Nixon Newell will return to the promotion for the Under the Mistletour events in Cardiff on December 14 and 15. The promotion, owned by wrestler Mark Andrews, is based in Newell’s home country of Wales, where she has previously appeared.

Newell, Indi Hartwell, and Baron Corbin parted ways with WWE last Friday, with Newell and Hartwell released and Corbin’s contract not renewed. At the time of her release, Newell indicated it would be 90 days before returning to the indies.

This marks Newell’s second release from WWE; she was previously signed from 2017 to 2021 and returned from 2022 to 2024, teaming with Natalya. Despite early career setbacks from serious knee injuries, the 29-year-old is now healthy and eager to compete.

“Some things are just out of your control and you can only do as much as you can,” she tweeted after her release. “Let’s clear one thing up though. I’m ready. I’ve been ready. Just have to show people what they’ve missed.”


Tags: #wwe #nixon newell #tegan nox

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90189/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π