Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) Announces First Post-WWE Indie Dates

The former Tegan Nox has announced her first indie bookings following her WWE release. Attack Pro Wrestling revealed that Nixon Newell will return to the promotion for the Under the Mistletour events in Cardiff on December 14 and 15. The promotion, owned by wrestler Mark Andrews, is based in Newell’s home country of Wales, where she has previously appeared.

— ATTACK! Pro Wrestling (@ATTACKWrestling) November 6, 2024

Newell, Indi Hartwell, and Baron Corbin parted ways with WWE last Friday, with Newell and Hartwell released and Corbin’s contract not renewed. At the time of her release, Newell indicated it would be 90 days before returning to the indies.

This marks Newell’s second release from WWE; she was previously signed from 2017 to 2021 and returned from 2022 to 2024, teaming with Natalya. Despite early career setbacks from serious knee injuries, the 29-year-old is now healthy and eager to compete.

“Some things are just out of your control and you can only do as much as you can,” she tweeted after her release. “Let’s clear one thing up though. I’m ready. I’ve been ready. Just have to show people what they’ve missed.”