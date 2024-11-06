WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Executives Michael Hayes and Bruce Prichard on Temporary Leave

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2024

 Two prominent WWE executives have recently been absent from their roles.

Michael Hayes and Bruce Prichard are both currently on temporary leave from WWE.

Hayes, a WWE Hall of Fame legend, is taking time off for personal reasons and has not been present at WWE shows for the last couple of weeks.

Prichard's leave is due to family matters, and his privacy will be respected during this time.

It's important to note that neither absence is connected to Vince McMahon.

Both executives are expected to return soon.

Source: fightful.com
