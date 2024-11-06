WWE Executives Michael Hayes and Bruce Prichard on Temporary Leave

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Two prominent WWE executives have recently been absent from their roles.

Michael Hayes and Bruce Prichard are both currently on temporary leave from WWE.

Hayes, a WWE Hall of Fame legend, is taking time off for personal reasons and has not been present at WWE shows for the last couple of weeks.

Prichard's leave is due to family matters, and his privacy will be respected during this time.

It's important to note that neither absence is connected to Vince McMahon.

Both executives are expected to return soon.