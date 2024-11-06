WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Releases NXT Cold Open Video Featuring Classic ECW Theme

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2024

WWE is set for a special NXT episode on November 6, live from the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, formerly known as the ECW Arena. The event will air on the CW Network and promises a thrilling showdown against AEW Dynamite, featuring exciting matches and appearances by ECW legends.

A retro cold open video featuring the classic ECW Theme Song has been released, enhancing the night’s ECW-inspired atmosphere and recalling the promotion's gritty roots.

The main event showcases NXT Champion Trick Williams teaming up with ECW Original Bubba Ray Dudley to take on Ethan Page and Ridge Holland, blending NXT’s rising stars with classic ECW intensity.

Another highlight is Jaida Parker facing Lola Vice in a hardcore match, with former ECW manager Dawn Marie as the special guest referee, ensuring added chaos and nostalgia.

Additionally, a major women’s tag team match will feature Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx against Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer, showcasing top talents from NXT's women’s division.


