Backstage Update on the Impact of Netflix Deal on the 2025 WWE Draft and NXT's Status with CW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2024

 WWE RAW is set to move to Netflix in January 2025, stirring speculation regarding a potential brand split.

As previously reported by WrestlingHeadlines.com, Netflix has requested that prominent wrestlers, including Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, be prominently featured on RAW.

According to Fightful Select, the notion of a WWE brand split remains on the table. With SmackDown airing on the USA Network and RAW transitioning to Netflix, it will be essential for each show to have its own distinct roster. As of this week, talent has not yet been informed about their respective brands.

Additionally, it was noted that several NXT talents were not brought to Philadelphia, PA, for tonight’s TV tapings at the 2300 Arena.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #wwe draft #draft #raw #smackdown #nxt #the cw #cw network

