Meta-Four from WWE NXT Set for Main Roster Transition

WWE NXT’s Meta-Four Reportedly Headed to the Main Roster – In recent weeks, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend have made notable appearances on WWE’s main roster, especially highlighted by their participation in the Fatal 4-Way match at WWE Crown Jewel. While WWE has yet to issue an official announcement regarding their main roster status, these appearances suggest a potential transition. Bryan Alvarez shared insights on his F4WOnline.com podcast, indicating that the entire Meta-Four faction may have been called up to the main roster.

Alvarez remarked, “I don’t think they’re NXT women anymore. I think they’re officially main roster, although they’re still making appearances in NXT. I think all of Meta-Four is called up.” He also noted that although no official announcement has been made, internal sources within WWE believe that Meta-Four members, including Noam Dar, who has been absent from television for a while, are now considered part of the main roster.

While the timeline for Noam Dar and Oro Mensah to join Legend and Jackson on main roster programming remains unclear, their gradual appearances suggest a phased integration of Meta-Four into WWE’s primary shows. This transition could introduce fresh dynamics to the roster, particularly given Meta-Four’s distinctive style and character work.