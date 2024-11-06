WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Meta-Four from WWE NXT Set for Main Roster Transition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2024

Meta-Four from WWE NXT Set for Main Roster Transition

WWE NXT’s Meta-Four Reportedly Headed to the Main Roster – In recent weeks, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend have made notable appearances on WWE’s main roster, especially highlighted by their participation in the Fatal 4-Way match at WWE Crown Jewel. While WWE has yet to issue an official announcement regarding their main roster status, these appearances suggest a potential transition. Bryan Alvarez shared insights on his F4WOnline.com podcast, indicating that the entire Meta-Four faction may have been called up to the main roster.

Alvarez remarked, “I don’t think they’re NXT women anymore. I think they’re officially main roster, although they’re still making appearances in NXT. I think all of Meta-Four is called up.” He also noted that although no official announcement has been made, internal sources within WWE believe that Meta-Four members, including Noam Dar, who has been absent from television for a while, are now considered part of the main roster.

While the timeline for Noam Dar and Oro Mensah to join Legend and Jackson on main roster programming remains unclear, their gradual appearances suggest a phased integration of Meta-Four into WWE’s primary shows. This transition could introduce fresh dynamics to the roster, particularly given Meta-Four’s distinctive style and character work.

WWE Hall of Famer Donald J Trump to Become 47th President of the United States

In the immortal words of The Who, "Here comes the new boss, same as the old boss!" WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump has won the 2024 United S [...]

— James Walsh Nov 06, 2024 02:37PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #the metafour

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90181/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π