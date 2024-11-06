WWE Hall of Famer Donald J Trump to Become 47th President of the United States

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the immortal words of The Who, "Here comes the new boss, same as the old boss!"

WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump has won the 2024 United States Presidential Election.

Trump's decisive victory in the US election has surpassed expectations, propelled by significant backing from Black and Latino voters, allowing him to reclaim the White House.

His intense competition with Kamala Harris revolved around seven pivotal swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Despite polls indicating a tight race, Trump is poised to secure victory in all these states and, unlike in 2016, also capture the popular vote.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Glenn Jacobs, better known to wrestling fans as Kane tweeted,

"I can’t wait to see President Donald Trump back in the Oval Office and look forward to working with him in any way I can to make America great again🇺🇸," he wrote.

