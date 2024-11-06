Jake Hager Labels AEW President Tony Khan a “Communist”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In May 2024, reports surfaced indicating that Jake Hager's AEW contract had expired without renewal. On Election Day 2024 in the United States, Hager expressed his support for Donald Trump, stating, “Everyone wants to talk shit about Trump. The [Joe] Biden administration removed American energy on day one. So who is the tyrant?”

After a fan tagged AEW President Tony Khan in Hager's post, the wrestler responded with a message that he later deleted, saying, “Tony Khan is someone who threaten my job if I didn’t stop promoting my Trump. He js a communist.”

Hager later stated, then deleted, “Do you want proof that @TonyKhan is a communist and threatened me to be silent or else?”