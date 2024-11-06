Hulk Hogan Calls for Unity Among Americans After Trump's 2024 Win

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In recent months, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been vocal about his political beliefs, notably endorsing Donald Trump for President of the United States. Hogan expressed that he felt compelled to speak out after “they took a shot” at his “hero.”

Following Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, Hogan shared a public statement on Instagram, saying:

“Believe it or not, brother, we’re more alike than we are different. This election season showed just how much we all care about where this country’s headed. Now that the votes are in, let’s remember—it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, we’re all real Americans. It’s time to come together, talk with our neighbors and focus on what unites us. We all love this country, and we’re all in for building a better future. Love you all. HH”