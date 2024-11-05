WWE to Celebrate The New Day's 10-Year Legacy with Special Raw Episode

The New Day is a highly celebrated tag team in WWE history.
To honor their accomplishments, WWE is set to dedicate an entire episode of Raw to them.
In a digital exclusive video shared after the November 4 taped episode from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce approached Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with this special proposition.
“This year marks ten years as New Day,” Pearce remarked, highlighting their decade-long partnership. “It’s time to celebrate, man.”
He added, “You guys are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. Because of that, if it’s cool with you guys, I actually wanted to dedicate a special episode of Raw to celebrating you. An entire episode, if it’s cool with you guys.”
The date for this dedicated episode has not yet been revealed.
