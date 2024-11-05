WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Segments Revealed for WWE SmackDown; Updated Lineup for November 8 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2024

New Segments Revealed for WWE SmackDown; Updated Lineup for November 8 Episode

The lineup for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown is starting to take shape.

During the taped November 4 episode of WWE Raw from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a segment featuring Sami Zayn and The Usos concluded with “Main Event” Jey Uso inviting Sami to this Friday's WWE SmackDown to discuss the events surrounding WWE Crown Jewel and Roman Reigns.

Later in the broadcast, a commercial aired promoting the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, teasing "What’s next for Cody Rhodes" and "How will Roman Reigns handle the aftermath of WWE Crown Jewel?"

Additionally, it has been confirmed that WWE Tag-Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect during the blue brand show.

All of this, along with the rest of the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel 2024, will unfold this coming Friday night at 8/7c on USA Network.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

