WWE RAW Results (November 4, 2024)

We kick off this taped RAW with clips from Crown Jewel.

The Judgement Day, Damian Priest, Sheamus, and Seth Rollins are shown arriving to the arena.

Liv Morgan's music hits, Raquel Rodriguez, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan make their way to the ring. Morgan gets on the mic and talks about how she beat Tiffany Stratton and how she took out Rhea Ripley for the fourth time, and finally how she defeated Nia Jax. She says she's proven to be the greatest champ of all time. Dom gets on the mic and is interrupted by the tag champs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair make their way to the ring. Morgan tries to get the champs against each other. Bianca and Jade issue a challenge and before things are set in stone, Adam Pearce comes down and separates them. Liv gets in Bianca's face and she clocks Liv. Pearce issues a Battle Royal to determine who is Liv's next contender... and this match starts now.

Match 1 - No 1 Contender's Battle Royal for the Women's World Champion

Kayden Carter eliminates Isla Dawn, Sonya Deville eliminates Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile eliminates Maxxine Dupri, Zelina Vega eliminates Ivy Nile and we cut commercial.

Back from break, Kairi Sane eliminated Zelina Vega, Natalya eliminated Alba Fyre, Iyo Sky eliminated Katana Chance, Bianca Belair eliminated Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler eliminated Natalya, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair eliminated Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interfere and eliminate Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Iyo Sky and Lyra Valkyria are the final two. Iyo Sky eliminates Lyra Valkyria to win the Battle Royal.

Winner: Iyo Sky

Cathy Kelley catches up with The New Day backstage. Woods and Kingston are at odds and their interview is interrupted with a clip of The Miz telling Bo Dallas about making him a star years ago and then we cut to a clip of The Miz tied to a chair. Miz says he's not with The Final Testament. Bo Dallas comes in and says they don't want the Final Testament... they want The Miz.

Match 2: The New Day -vs- The War Raiders

Woods and Ivar start the match. Woods uses his speed to get the better of Ivar and tags in Kingston. Ivar tags out as well, and Erik and Kingston battle in the ring, while Ivar decimates Woods outside the ring and we cut to commercial break.

Back from break, Ivar has Woods in a headlock on the mat. Woods punches Ivar who turns around and kicks Woods down hard and tags in Erik. The War Raiders double team Woods and cover for a two count. Erik tags out and Ivar holds Woods back from tagging in Kingston. Woods kicks Ivar in the head and the superkicks Ivar after clubbing Erik. Woods and Ivar tag out and Kingston comes in to battle Erik. Kingston gets some shots in and hits the SOS but Ivar breaks the pin. Kingston flies over the top rope onto Ivar and gets back in the ring and takes out Erik and hits the boom drop. Woods tags in and directs Kingston to attack Erik, who is able to get Kingston out of the ring and The War Raiders hit the War Machine on Woods for the win.

Winners: The War Raiders

Sami Zayn is shown walking backstage in the arena.

After commercial break, we head back to ringside and see Sami Zayn making his way to the ring. Zayn starts off with saying some stuff in Arabic. He says he's out here to address what happened to him and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Jey Uso's music hits and he makes his way to the ring. The arena YEETS up a storm and Uso says he wants to thank Zayn for being there for him but he needs to know if Zayn kicking Reigns was an accident. Jimmy Uso's music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Jimmy asks Jey what's wrong with him... everyone saw what happened. Sami Zayn kicked the OTC in the face on purpose - they can't trust Sami Zayn. Zayn says Jimmy isn't to be trusted as Jimmy has kicked everyone in the face. Jimmy says he doesn't owe Zayn an explanation as he isn't the bad guy. Zayn says he doesn't hate Jimmy and he agrees he isn't a bad guy but he makes bad decisions. Zayn says he came out for Jey at Crown Jewel, and when all four were in the ring it felt like old times. He says it lasted a minute as it fell apart like it always does with the four of them. Zayn tells Jey, that he loves him but he can't do this again and he's out. He drops his mic and exits the ring. Jey asks Sami to come to Smackdown so they can all talk this out like family does. Jimmy says Zayn isn't family - Jey says because he isn't blood related it still makes him family. Jey says what he sees right now is Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Sami Uso and he hopes to see Zayn on Smackdown. Zayn makes is way backstage as the Uso's stay in the ring.

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Seth Rollins. Rollins says he respects the match he had with Bronson Reed but he has gold on his mind.

Match 3: Dragon Lee w/Zelina Vega -vs- Chad Gable w/Ivy Nile

The bell rings and Gable picks up Lee and drops him on his head. Lee comes back and Gable throws him on the mat again. A couple alligator rolls later, Gable is on Lee punching him. Gable slams Lee down using his mask. Lee gets Gable in a headlock and using his wrestling singlet to smack his nippies. Lee hits a crossbody and covers for a two count. Both men are on the apron punching each other. Lee smokes Gable with a knee to the face and comes running at Gable who back body drops Lee off the apron on to the floor outside the ring and we hit a commercial.

We come back and both men are on the top turnbuckle. Gable gets caught in the ropes and Lee double stomps Gable. Lee runs at Gable and Gable throws Lee into the turnbuckle with a released belly to belly. Gable hits a back body drop and covers for two. Lee gets Gable face first into the turnbuckles and unleashes some punches and kicks on Gable. Lee has Gable in the corner and kicks him over the ropes and then drop kicks Gable in the corner and covers for two. Gable counters a powerbomb and both men trade forearms in the middle of the ring. The men hit German suplexes on each other. Gable is able to get two in a row and Lee fights out for the third German and kicks Gable. Lee hits sit out powerbomb for a two count. Lee gets on the top turnbuckle, and Gable runs up and belly to belly suplex on Lee and then hits a cliffhanger DDT. Gable tries using the ropes and Zelina Vega stops him prompting Ivy Nile to run up and hits a dragon sleeper on Zelina. Rey Mysterio comes down and Gable tries to attack Mysterio who kicks Gable, allowing Dragon Lee to slam Gable for the win.

Winner: Dragon Lee

Jackie Redmond talks to Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther backstage. Gunther says Rhodes was the better man at Crown Jewel and that he and Kaiser need to do better.

Match 4 - No 1 Contender Fatal Fourway Match: Damian Priest -vs- Seth Rollins -vs- Sheamus -vs- Dominik Mysterio

The bell rings, Sheamus and Rollins go at it and Damian Priest stalks Dom around the ring. Sheamus hits Dom with the ten beats as both Rollins and Priest watch on. Rollins tries to roll up Priest and the men all battle each other. Rollins takes out Sheamus and Priest with a suicide dive and does the same on the other end of the ring to Dom and we go to commercial.

Back from break, Dom has taken out Priest, Rollins and Sheamus. Dom keeps Sheamus and Rollins out of the ring, while he beats down Priest in the ring. Dom hits a tornado DDT on Priest and covers but only gets a one count. Dom mounts Priest and punches him relentlessly. Dom hits a neckbreaker on Priest and covers for a near fall. Dom continues to punch Priest in the ring and Priest powers back and clotheslines Dom. Priest now is beating down Dom and elbows him in the corner and then hits an elevated flatliner on Dom. Sheamus comes in and takes Dom, Priest and Rollins out with back breakers. Sheamus gets up top and knees Dominik Mysterio in the face. Rollins breaks up the count and Priest takes down Rollins with a clothesline and we get another break.

We're back and Sheamus and Rollins are having a slugfest in the ring. Priest joins in and Rollins is sent outside the ring. Sheamus hits White Noise and Priest kicks out at two. Dom comes in and dropkicks Sheamus and sets up for a 6-1-9 but Sheamus gets up and slams Dom down. Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick but Rollins kicks him out of the ring. Rollins pedigrees Dom and set up fore the curb stomp. Bronson Reed is outside the ring beating up Priest and Sheamus. Rollins goes out to fight Reed who beats down Rollins. Sheamus and Priest then take turns on Reed and Reed runs in the ring and Sheamus and Priest follow. Reed hits both Sheamus and Priest with a Death Valley Driver and then hits a Tsunami on Priest and then on Sheamus. Reed the goes outside and Tsunami's Rollins through the announce table and then leaves. Dom comes out of nowhere and Frog Splashes Sheamus and covers for two as Priest breaks the count. Dom hits a 6-1-9 on Priest and he goes for a Frog Splash on Priest. Priest catches Dom and hits him with a South of Heaven for the win.

Winner: Damian Priest

Gunther comes out to the ring, Priest and Gunther stare each other down as the show goes off the air.