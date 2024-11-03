Backstage Update: WWE RAW Transitioning to Netflix – Netflix's Requests Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is gearing up for a launch on Netflix scheduled for January 2025. According to Fightful Select, the streaming giant has expressed interest in featuring prominent stars such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes in their lineup. However, multiple WWE sources indicate that the roster for the show has not yet been finalized. One WWE executive humorously noted, “Saudi wanted Yokozuna, we want Yokozuna back too, and I’m sure Netflix does, too.”

As for the talent involved, they have yet to be informed about which brand they will represent. On October 27, wrestlers from both RAW and SmackDown participated in a Netflix shoot aimed at promoting the show’s debut. Notable names present included Baron Corbin, who is no longer with WWE, along with IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, The Motor City Machine Guns, Elektra Lopez, and others.

Additionally, it was reported that Cody Rhodes and Netflix discussed the possibility of a movie role, though those talks did not lead to any concrete developments. The inaugural episode of WWE RAW on Netflix is anticipated to be held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.