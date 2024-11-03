WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

CJ Perry Dismisses Dating Rumors with WWE's Damian Priest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2024

CJ Perry Dismisses Dating Rumors with WWE's Damian Priest

CJ Perry has clarified that she is not dating WWE Superstar Damian Priest.

Earlier this year, Perry ended her marriage to Miro, whom she had been with since 2016. The couple worked together in both WWE and AEW.

Responding to speculation about a potential romance with Priest following her split from Miro (known as Rusev in WWE), Perry took to Instagram to set the record straight. She stated, "No, I’m not dating Damian Priest. That is very much, that was a funny internet rumor. It’s always really funny for me is if I post a guy….it’s like [shocked face] All my guy friends were cracking up and all the DMs are like ‘Is that your new boyfriend?’ Guys, I have guy friends. Let’s calm down."

In related news, Priest is scheduled to compete in a fatal four-way match on this week's WWE RAW to determine the next challenger for the World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER.

SPOILERS: WWE Raw Results for November 4 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The aftermath of WWE Crown Jewel 2024 unfolds today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE is set to tape the November 4 episode [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 03, 2024 07:10PM


Tags: #wwe #aew #cj perry #lana #damian priest

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90157/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π