CJ Perry Dismisses Dating Rumors with WWE's Damian Priest

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

CJ Perry has clarified that she is not dating WWE Superstar Damian Priest.

Earlier this year, Perry ended her marriage to Miro, whom she had been with since 2016. The couple worked together in both WWE and AEW.

Responding to speculation about a potential romance with Priest following her split from Miro (known as Rusev in WWE), Perry took to Instagram to set the record straight. She stated, "No, I’m not dating Damian Priest. That is very much, that was a funny internet rumor. It’s always really funny for me is if I post a guy….it’s like [shocked face] All my guy friends were cracking up and all the DMs are like ‘Is that your new boyfriend?’ Guys, I have guy friends. Let’s calm down."

In related news, Priest is scheduled to compete in a fatal four-way match on this week's WWE RAW to determine the next challenger for the World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER.