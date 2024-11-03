SPOILERS: WWE Raw Results for November 4 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

WWE is set to tape the November 4 episode of WWE Raw this afternoon, November 3, 2024, at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh.

Below are spoilers for the 11/4 WWE Raw taping:

The inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Women's Champion, Liv Morgan, makes her entrance to kick off the show, flanked by Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan declares that the “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” has officially concluded, boasting about Rhea Ripley’s injury keeping her out of contention. She proclaims herself “the greatest women’s champion of all time.” Dominik takes the mic but is quickly drowned out by boos from the crowd. Suddenly, Jade Cargill's music hits, followed by Bianca Belair’s, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions make their way to the ring. Belair reminds Liv that she wasn’t the only one to walk away from Crown Jewel with gold. Liv tries to stir tension between Belair and Cargill but ends up provoking Belair into challenging her and Rodriguez to a tag match later in the evening. Adam Pearce intervenes, expressing his disapproval of the match and asserting that Raw will not begin this way. Just as Liv is gloating, Pearce announces that there will be a battle royal to determine Liv's next title challenger—and it starts right now.

In the Women’s Battle Royal No. 1 Contender Match, competitors enter the ring as announced by Pearce. The match features Unholy Union, Maxxine Dupri, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, Ivy Nile, Katana, Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Lyra Valkyria. After an intense back-and-forth, the final four emerge: SKY, Belair, Cargill, and Valkyria. Liv Morgan tries to interfere, leading to the elimination of both Cargill and Belair. The match culminates in a showdown between SKY and Valkyria, with SKY emerging victorious to earn a title shot against Morgan.

Backstage, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston appear, but the scene quickly shifts to The Wyatt Sicks. Footage shows The Miz, still bound from last week’s kidnapping, pleading with Bo Dallas. Dallas cryptically reveals that they don't want The Final Testament; they want him. He laughs maniacally and tapes Miz’s mouth shut again, just as Uncle Howdy ominously approaches.

In the next match, The War Raiders defeated The New Day in a tag-team bout, with the War Raiders confronting The Judgment Day backstage, hinting at a future title showdown.

Sami Zayn’s music fills the arena as he enters for a promo segment. As he speaks, “Main Event” Jey Uso's theme hits, eliciting a massive response from the crowd. The “YEET!” master steps into the ring, welcomed by loud “YEET” chants from the Riyadh audience. Following this, Jimmy Uso appears, prompting a “Sami Uso!” chant from the fans. The segment concludes with The Usos exiting together.

In the evening's next match, Dragon Lee faced Chad Gable. Gable received loud “YOU SUCK!” chants as he entered. Though Dragon Lee controlled the early action with his speed, Gable eventually gained the upper hand until Lee mounted a comeback, leading to Rey Mysterio's distraction of Gable and Lee’s subsequent victory.

Stay tuned for updates...