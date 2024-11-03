Full Spoiler Lineup for WWE Raw Taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for November 4 Episode

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE has commenced their Raw taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Scheduled for the November 3 taping, which will air on November 4 on USA Network, are the following matches and segments:
- Promo featuring Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio
- Battle Royal to determine a new #1 Contender for the Women’s World Championship
- The New Day vs. War Raiders
- Promo from Sami Zayn
- Tag team match: Dragon Lee & Zelina Vega vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile
- #1 Contender match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sheamus
