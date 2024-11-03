WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Full Spoiler Lineup for WWE Raw Taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for November 4 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2024

WWE has commenced their Raw taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled for the November 3 taping, which will air on November 4 on USA Network, are the following matches and segments:

- Promo featuring Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio

- Battle Royal to determine a new #1 Contender for the Women’s World Championship

- The New Day vs. War Raiders

- Promo from Sami Zayn

- Tag team match: Dragon Lee & Zelina Vega vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile

- #1 Contender match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sheamus

For those interested, check out the complete WWE Raw spoilers for November 4, 2024, here.

FULL SPOILERS BELOW:

SPOILERS: WWE Raw Results for November 4 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The aftermath of WWE Crown Jewel 2024 unfolds today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE is set to tape the November 4 episode [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 03, 2024 07:10PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #saudi arabia

