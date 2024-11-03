Full Spoiler Lineup for WWE Raw Taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for November 4 Episode

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2024

WWE has commenced their Raw taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled for the November 3 taping, which will air on November 4 on USA Network, are the following matches and segments:

- Promo featuring Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio

- Battle Royal to determine a new #1 Contender for the Women’s World Championship

- The New Day vs. War Raiders

- Promo from Sami Zayn

- Tag team match: Dragon Lee & Zelina Vega vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile

- #1 Contender match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sheamus

