Baron Corbin Believes WWE "Fumbled the Bag" by Releasing Him

Baron Corbin announced his release from WWE via Twitter on Friday. He stated, “That’s all she wrote folks. It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me.” Reports later confirmed that Corbin’s WWE contract would not be renewed at the end of the year.
On Saturday, Corbin shared a new cooking video showcasing his sous vide prime filets. A fan commented on the post, saying, “WWE fumbled the bag letting you go.” Corbin responded, “I appreciate that and feel the same.”
Baron Corbin replies to a fan who says WWE fumbled the bag with him. pic.twitter.com/CVVv9CvCA1— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 2, 2024
