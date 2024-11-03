Baron Corbin Believes WWE "Fumbled the Bag" by Releasing Him

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Baron Corbin announced his release from WWE via Twitter on Friday. He stated, “That’s all she wrote folks. It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me.” Reports later confirmed that Corbin’s WWE contract would not be renewed at the end of the year.

On Saturday, Corbin shared a new cooking video showcasing his sous vide prime filets. A fan commented on the post, saying, “WWE fumbled the bag letting you go.” Corbin responded, “I appreciate that and feel the same.”