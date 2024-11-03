WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Baron Corbin Believes WWE "Fumbled the Bag" by Releasing Him

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2024

Baron Corbin Believes WWE "Fumbled the Bag" by Releasing Him

Baron Corbin announced his release from WWE via Twitter on Friday. He stated, “That’s all she wrote folks. It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me.” Reports later confirmed that Corbin’s WWE contract would not be renewed at the end of the year.

On Saturday, Corbin shared a new cooking video showcasing his sous vide prime filets. A fan commented on the post, saying, “WWE fumbled the bag letting you go.” Corbin responded, “I appreciate that and feel the same.”

Goldberg Hints at Retirement Match Against GUNTHER in 2025

Goldberg has announced his plans to retire in 2025. While appearing on the SEC Network ahead of the Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs col [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 02, 2024 09:11PM


Tags: #wwe #baron corbin

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90148/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π