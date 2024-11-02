Goldberg Hints at Retirement Match Against GUNTHER in 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Goldberg has announced his plans to retire in 2025.

While appearing on the SEC Network ahead of the Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs college football game, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed his intention to retire sometime next year. He remarked,

“I think we know who the subject or the victim, the frontrunner right now, we know who it is.”

This statement alludes to GUNTHER, with whom “Da Man” recently clashed at the 2024 WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view event.

Goldberg further confirmed that Triple H, Nick Khan, and Chris Legentil have all approved the match.

At this moment, details about the specific date of the retirement match next year remain unclear.

You can check out the announcement below: