LA Knight Overcomes Carmelo Hayes & Andrade, Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel

At 3:19pm, Carmelo Hayes makes his way out and our second-to-last match is about to get under way! "El Idolo" Andrade is out next at 3;21pm, followed by the current United States Champion LA Knight at 3:23pm. We get our bell at 3:25pm. Yep, their entrances and the dull crowd are that boring at the moment. Andrade and Hayes immediately clash as LA Knight steps back, letting the two arch-rivals go at it. He finally gets involved, only to have both of his opponents take him out so they can resume fighting. Andrade takes down Carmelo with a beautiful springboard corkscrew. Knight begins to work over Hayes on the outside, sending him face-first into the commentary table repeatedly. As Knight ties to enter the ring, Andrade engages, only to be dropped by the champ. Knight takes control, Andrade uses an improvised Spanish Fly to quickly take control back. Knight is sent outside climbs the top turnbuckles, calls for an attack on Hayes, but pivots and hits a rear Moonsault, blindly, onto Knight on the floor! Hayes picks up the pace, taking down Andrade before taking on the champ as he recovers. Knight looks for a BFT but Hayes shoves him off. Hayes with a First 48 on Knight, then a driver on Andrade! Hayes covers both men but only picks up a two.

The action continues at a good pace, the best-paced match of the night. Andrade with a Canadian Destroyer! He heads up top and hits a beautiful aerial attack on Knight for another near fall! Hayes makes the save.

Hayes pulls Andrade up and chops the chest to big "woo's" from the crowd. Hayes stomps at Andrade in the corner, then heads up top. Hayes pulls Andrade up the ropes and looks for a move but before he can execute, Andrade hooks a hand under the leg and hits a spinning slam off the top for another near fall! LA Knight's up again and heads up top, taking out both challengers from the middle rope. Knight pulls Andrade up and positions him in a rear position on the top turnbuckle. Knight slugs Melo, but the distraction allows Andrade to back-elbow the champ. Andrade and Melo are now fighting on the top ropes. Knight runs over and hits a snap reverse suplex, sending Andrade fling. Hayes dives off the top, hitting Nothing But Net on Knight when he's distracted! Melo covers but Knight kicks out! Andrade's back in it and looks for The Message but Hayes escapes. Andrade and Melo again struggle on the top ropes. Hayes looks for a spinning Facebuster on Andrade and, as Andrade executes the move, Knight hooks his neck and hits a BFT! Both challengers are down and Knight covers to pick up the win and retain at 3:34pm!