WWE Crown Jewel Live Results (Nov. 2, 2024) The results are courtesy of our live coverage partner General Hogan of Rajah.com.

Welcome to Riyadh!

After a rather lengthy pre-show, filled with propaganda for both the WWE and KSA, we get the entrances of Corey Graves and Michael Cole, and a final rundown of tonight's seven matches. Cole gives us a quick geography lesson, then we see a montage of shots--from the new Crown Jewel Championship to several superstars arriving at the arena earlier today. At 1:05pm Eastern, they wrap up the montage and cut to a the video "credits" for tonight's premium live event (same one from their YouTube). Eventually we get pyro, the crowd's reaction, and we're starting with what should be the main event!

Match I - Six-Man Tag Match: Roman Reigns & the Usos vs the Bloodline

Out first is the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline to decent boos. Out next is the "OTC" Roman Reigns with Jimmy Uso to a decent pop. They make their way down first, just the duo. Jey Uso gets his own entrance, solo (Solo Uso) style. Jey enters via the crowd, which absolutely erupts. Bigger pop that Roman Reigns by far. The crowd enthusiastically sings Jey down to the ring and Yeets like there's no tomorrow. The crowd is HUGELY into Jey. The match will start soon. Jey Uso will start us off against Tama Tonga. Tonga Loa will sit this one out. We get our bell at 1:21pm. "Main Event" Jey Uso takes off fast, but Tama takes an early control and brings in the "Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu. Jacob can't maintain control, however, as Jey brings in Jimmy for some assistance. The Usos work together to quickly send Fatu outside and chase Solo out. Sikoa rallies his troops early on. Sikoa gives orders and Fatu rolls back in, eying up Jey. Fatu tags in Tama, who charges right into an armbar takedown. The crowd loudly chants "we want Roman" until he reaches in, smiling and nodding for the tag. The crowd pops big to this, but Jey tags in Jimmy instead. Jimmy questions this but Fatu--now legal--attacks, giving them no time for discourse.

Fatu stomps away at Jimmy, then sets him up in the corner for a huge running hip attack. Solo wants the tag-in, so Fatu capitulates. Solo comes in to boos, slowly toying with Jimmy Uso while staring right at Roman Reigns. Solo takes a turn in control, punishing Jimmy while taunting Roman. Fatu screams "I love you Solo" very loudly. Sikoa slows the pace greatly. Jimmy dodges a corner charge and dives over, bringing Jey in. Jey quickly clears the ring and takes control, pummeling Tama with Yeet-strikes before looking for a pin about 1:29pm. Jey looks for a Samoan Driver but Tama rakes the eyes in front of the ref with not even so much as a warning. Fatu is tagged in and quickly drives Jey into the mat, then hits a Senton splash. Fatu tags in Sikoa and they double team attack Jey before mocking him. Sikoa with knees and headbutts to a vulnerable Jey. Solo takes Jey into the corner and begins to work him over as the ref issues a warning. Fatu tags back in and continues to dominate Jey with working holds. The crowd tries to rally behind the Yeetster, who fights to his feet.

Fatu throws Jey into the Bloodline corner, and Tama Tonga tags in. Springboard attack from Tama to a downed Jey. Tama immediately tags in Solo, who takes Jey back into the corner, once again slowing the pace by isolating Jey. Jey again tries to fight out of the corner but is leveled with a big right from the Tribal Chief. At 1:33pm, Roman Reigns enters the match and comes face to face with the Tribal Chief! The crowd roars and both Chiefs begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring! Roman gains the upper hand and levels Sikoa with a trilogy of clotheslines! Roman drives Sikoa into the mat again and holds up the Ones to the sky, the crowd acknowledging him. Roman loads-and-locks (its not locked and loaded, moron), calling for the Superman Punch. Sikoa blocks the first but Reigns rallies and catches him with a second! Roman posts up in the corner and calls for a Spear, but Sikoa intercepts him with a kick! Samoan Spike! Reigns is down, and Sikoa covers! Jimmy just makes the save! All hell breaks loose at 1:35pm as the Samoan Werewolf hits the ring and takes Jimmy down. Jey Uso enters and begins to take it to Fatu.

Jey with a pair of Superkicks to send Fatu outside! Jey takes out Solo Sikoa with a Superkick, then streaks across the ring for a Suicide Dive on Fatu--but Fatu catches him and both men are down! Reigns is up and takes out Sikoa with a Superman Punch. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa try to distract Reigns but he takes them both out. Reigns looks again to attack Fatu, but Fatu rallies and takes out Reigns! Tanga Moonsault from Fatu to Reigns! The big man can move, and the OTC is in trouble as everyone's down now except a recovering Solo Sikoa. Sikoa hits a Samoan Spike and down goes Reigns! A second Samoan Spike from Solo! Solo covers and picks up the win at 1:37pm!

Your Winners, the Bloodline! (16 minutes)

After the Match



The Bloodline celebrate over the fallen Reigns & Usos. Solo orders his Bloodline, and they begin to attack Roman. They take Roman outside to the commentary table. Jey pops up to make the save, but the numbers game isn't in his favor. The Bloodline takes out Jey in the ring Tama rams Jey into the corner and Solo positions a chair over Jey Usos head and threatens to end his career. The music hits, the crowd erupts, and out comes Sam Zayn! He enters the ring and the crowd changes from singing his song to loudly chanting "Sami Uso" as Solo tries to recruit Sami into the Bloodline. Sami looks at Jey, then goes in to hug Solo. Sami with a suplex on Solo! Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu immediately begin to attack Sami. Reigns & Uso are back in this fight and clear the ring! Solo Sikoa is down, in the middle of the ring, surrounded by the original Bloodline foursome! The crowd is on fire! Zayn looks for a Helluva Kick but Sikoa moves out the way, and Sami accidentally takes out Roman Reigns! Sikoa laughs up the ramp as Jimmy accuses Sami of doing it on purpose. Jey spins Jimmy around quick, defending his friend, and we're left with Jey, Jimmy and Sami arguing and upset with each other.

Match II - Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair(c) vs the Meta-Four vs Damage CTRL vs Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Everyone must be in a rush to get home, because we don't get the usual 15 minutes of filler between matches. Our next match is about to start. Meta-Four and Damage CTRL are out first. We're told our Fatal 4-Way rules mean only two participants will be in the ring at any given time, and first pinfall or submission scores the win and the titles. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven are out next, followed lastly by the champs Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill. Definitely missing Samantha Irvin doing the introductions. Cargill & Belair's matching outfits are pretty, while Niven & Green continue to rock the "80's glam rock video" attire perfectly. We start off quick, with our competitors using frequent tags to keep this pace going sharp. Belair takes on Green, but Green suckers Belair into her corner so Piper can assist, briefly. Piper with a slam on Green and a standing Moonsault for a short cover. Belair tags in Cargill, and the two double-team throw Green onto Piper Niven as she tries to enter and help. Cargill charges into a big boot from Green, but quickly closes the distance and military presses Green. Lash slaps Cargill's leg, tagging herself in. Legend tags in Jakara Jackson, and Meta-Four work together to continue to pummel poor Chelsea Green. Another cover attempt on Green for perhaps a 1.

Meta-Four (the Meta-Girls are part of Meta-Four, I'm not using 14 names for one duo) continue to work over Green. Lash and Jakara with very frequent tags, and they spend more time taunting other teams than fighting Green. Feel free to skip this match. Green eventually gives way to Kairi Sane, and Damage CTRL begin to work over Jakara Jackson. They botch a corner double-team move but everyone's fine, it happens. Iyo Sky continues to work over Jackson, then heads up top for a beautiful missile dropkick that would make Marty Scurll proud.



The ref loses control briefly, and multiple teams tag in. Lash Legend comes face to face with Jade Cargill, and the two Amazonians begin to slug it out. Big fists and kicks rock both women as they continue to clash. Green looks to capitalize on both women taking each other out, but they both roll out the ring. Chelsea climbs the top rope, facing the outside...then rethinks things, climbing down to the middle rope. Then, the bottom rope. Then she says F-it and just dives off the apron, taking out opponents outside. Iyo Sky climbs into the ring and hits a huge Moonsault off the top rope, showing her how its done. The Meta-Four work together to send Jakara rocketing outside to take out more Superstars. Legend is clotheslined over the top by Belair, I believe, and everyone is down on the outside. Jade Cargill and Chelsea Green are the first two into the ring and Jade takes Chelsea down. Superstars re-enter the ring and begin hitting multiple moves on each other. Damage CTRL botch a German Suplex attempt. Getting sloppy today. Jackson with a missile dropkick to Iyo, then Meta-Four take out Kairi with a double-team improvised pop-up powerbomb that Corey Graves call the best move he's ever seen. Piper with a Michinoku Driver, Green with her signature to take Meta-Four out. Green & Niven look to double-team Jade Cargill. Jade takes down Green, and Niven accidentally hits a splash on Green! Cargill puts Niven up on her shoulders for Belair to hit a Doomsday Device and pick up the win at 2:08pm. Started slow, finished strong!

Your Winners AND STILL Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill! (13 minutes)

Match III - Singles Match: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins vs "Big" Bronson Reed

We get video promo for this match at 2:13pm, with Bronson then Seth making their entrances. Neither man is willing to wait for a bell, and the two clash in the ramp at 2:19pm. Bronson Reed picks up Seth and carries him up the ramp, only for the Architect to wiggle free and fight back. We hear about Reed giving Rollins six Tsunamis, at least six times, in the first sixty seconds. We get it, Cole. The fight continues back down the ramp. Seth quickly enters the ring then immediately hits an absolutely beautiful suicide dive to take down Reed at ringside! Rollins charges around the ring as Reed exits, looking for a Rollins Express. Rollins charges and dives, only to be caught by Reed. Reed redirects Seth into side barricade, then sends Seth into the steel steps. At 2:21, the action heads back inside and we get our bell. Reed hits a Tsunami quick. Reed looks for a second, but Seth rolls out the way and Reed goes splat! Rollins with a Stomp and a close cover! Seth already has welts on his back from their fight prior to the bell. Rollins looks for a Pedigree but Reed powers through it, back-dropping Rollins.

Reed takes control for several minutes, slowing the pace. Rollins looks to rally a few times, including a body slam attempt that backfires as his back can't hold Reed's weight. Bronson continues to focus his strikes on Seth's lower back. Rollins again attempts to fight back, using a series of chops and strikes, but Bronson seems to shrug them off. Reed looks for a big powerbomb but Seth counters, shifting his weight forward and turning it into a DDT on Reed instead. Seth with clubbing strikes, rebounding off the ropes to gain some momentum. Reed staggers, but won't go down. Rollins with a middle-turnbuckle strike but still Reed won't go down. Rollins looks to climb to the top rope but Reed intercepts. The two struggle for a while, with Rollins slowly getting more offense in. Seth continues to try various offensive moves to drop Reed, but Reed won't go down. Reed staggers Rollins with a big blow, then slams him down. Reed with a Death Valley Driver! Reed covers for two. Reed continues to dominate for several minutes more (we're at the ten-minute mark since the bell). Reed with a Superplex off the top at 2:31pm for near fall.

Reed looks for another Tsunami but Rollins rolls outside. Bronson follows suit, and begins to disassemble the steps. Rollins rallies, escapes, and hits a Stomp on Reed's head on the stairs outside! The ref begins to count out Reed. Reed recovers and enters the ring, rolling right into another Stomp from Rollins! Reed still begins to recover, so Rollins climbs up top and hits the Stomp off the top rope to pick up the win at 2:34pm!

Your Winner, Seth Rollins! (13 minutes)

Match IV - Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax vs Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan

Nia Jax is out first, with the new Women's Crown Jewel title on a podium in the ring. Out next is the Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, solo. We get official introductions ahead of our 2:47pm bell. It's time! The crowd's pretty quiet so far, both in entrances and introductions. Liv charges in but Jax immediately drops the smaller champ with a headbutt. Jax quickly takes control, whipping Morgan into a corner and charging in. Morgan ducks under, then begins to fire off quick strikes targeting Jax's knee. Morgan takes Jax into the corner and continues to assault the left knee until the ref gives a warning. Jax with a swing and miss. Liv with an around-the-world DDT! Morgan picks Jax's knee and continues to attack it with kicks. Jax rallies, driving Morgan into the canvas with a Samoan Drop and buying herself some precious moments. Jax takes a turn in control. Corey Graves mentions Dom can't be here because he's served "hard time" in "prison." Oh god, it's only been three minutes? It felt like ten. Jax with a Samoan Drop on Morgan, hooks the leg and covers for two. She wants to argue with the crowd, saying "no" even though it was a very short 2. The crowd weakly tries to rally with a "Let's go Morgan" chant for a few moments. Jax takes Morgan up to the top rope and threatens a Superplex, but Morgan begins to deliver blows to the ribs.



At 2:51pm (start watching this match at this point), music plays and Tiffany Stratton comes hauling ass to the ring, Money in the Bank case in hand! The crowd absolutely erupts and starts a loud "Tiffy Time" chant! Jax rises and confronts Tiff as she's trying to turn in the case. Jax asks Tiffany what the hell she's doing; Tiff responds that she was going to cash it in on Liv, she swears! Jax tells her to get the hell out of here, now's not the time. Morgan attacks Jax from behind. Tiff pauses on the ramp, considering if she should take advantage of the distraction. Jax and Morgan battle it out, with Jax driving Morgan down with a Samoan Drop again. Tiff is encouraged by the crowd to cash in, and is about to--when Raquel Rodriguez arrives and grabs the case! Dominik Mysterio is here, too! Tiff can't cash in. Jax and Liv continue to battle, but Raquel and Dom cause distractions and get involved. Liv Morgan uses the chaos to hit ObLIVion to pick up the win at 2:55pm! After the match, Triple H hands Liv the belt (but says nothing) and we get pyro. To clarify, Tiff did not start the cash-in process; both attempts were technically interrupted.

Your Winner AND NEW Women's Crown Jewel Champion, Liv Morgan! (8 minutes)

Match V- Singles Match: Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

After a shorter vignette/video package, Kevin Owens makes his heel entrance first, complete with a "Cowboy Bob Orton" shirt to mock or infuriate Orton. Randy is out next to a great pop, with the crowd singing along. As Orton continues his entrance celebration, KO attacks him from behind with a steel chair--it's all legal as the match hasn't official started. Orton fights back and the two brawl at the ringside area for a few long moments. Orton's favoring his left knee as he rolls KO into the ring. Orton enters but Owens recovers quicker, smacking Orton with a chair! The ref rips it away from Owens and he hits a Stunner on ref Eddie Durango (forgive me if spelling wrong, hard to hear over Cole's screeching. A second ref is out and waves off the match--Cole states we won't have a match now at 3:11pm. Orton recovers and continues to fight KO. Poor Jamie Noble is taken out at ringside as other officials come down. Orton grabs the steel chair but another official strips the chair away, only to be taken out by Orton. Orton hits a draping DDT on KO as GMs Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis hit the ring. Adam Pearce yells at Orton, so Orton takes him out with an RKO to a big pop! KO uses the distraction to drag Randy out of the ring and whip him into the ring post! The two battle over the barricade and into the cordoned off area between seats and backstage area. Owens grabs a metal equipment case and begins to smack Orton with it repeatedly as a ref tries to beg him off. Owens positions Orton on a table, climbs up about 20 feet onto a barrier and dives off, taking Orton out with an elbow drop through a table! Owens is the last man left standing as we fade to black at approximately 3:14pm

Your Result: no match

Match VI - United States Championship Triple-Threat Match: LA Knight(c) vs Carmelo Hayes vs Andrade

At 3:19pm, Carmelo Hayes makes his way out and our second-to-last match is about to get under way! "El Idolo" Andrade is out next at 3;21pm, followed by the current United States Champion LA Knight at 3:23pm. We get our bell at 3:25pm. Yep, their entrances and the dull crowd are that boring at the moment. Andrade and Hayes immediately clash as LA Knight steps back, letting the two arch-rivals go at it. He finally gets involved, only to have both of his opponents take him out so they can resume fighting. Andrade takes down Carmelo with a beautiful springboard corkscrew. Knight begins to work over Hayes on the outside, sending him face-first into the commentary table repeatedly. As Knight ties to enter the ring, Andrade engages, only to be dropped by the champ. Knight takes control, Andrade uses an improvised Spanish Fly to quickly take control back. Knight is sent outside climbs the top turnbuckles, calls for an attack on Hayes, but pivots and hits a rear Moonsault, blindly, onto Knight on the floor! Hayes picks up the pace, taking down Andrade before taking on the champ as he recovers. Knight looks for a BFT but Hayes shoves him off. Hayes with a First 48 on Knight, then a driver on Andrade! Hayes covers both men but only picks up a two.

The action continues at a good pace, the best-paced match of the night. Andrade with a Canadian Destroyer! He heads up top and hits a beautiful aerial attack on Knight for another near fall! Hayes makes the save.

Hayes pulls Andrade up and chops the chest to big "woo's" from the crowd. Hayes stomps at Andrade in the corner, then heads up top. Hayes pulls Andrade up the ropes and looks for a move but before he can execute, Andrade hooks a hand under the leg and hits a spinning slam off the top for another near fall! LA Knight's up again and heads up top, taking out both challengers from the middle rope. Knight pulls Andrade up and positions him in a rear position on the top turnbuckle. Knight slugs Melo, but the distraction allows Andrade to back-elbow the champ. Andrade and Melo are now fighting on the top ropes. Knight runs over and hits a snap reverse suplex, sending Andrade fling. Hayes dives off the top, hitting Nothing But Net on Knight when he's distracted! Melo covers but Knight kicks out! Andrade's back in it and looks for The Message but Hayes escapes. Andrade and Melo again struggle on the top ropes. Hayes looks for a spinning Facebuster on Andrade and, as Andrade executes the move, Knight hooks his neck and hits a BFT! Both challengers are down and Knight covers to pick up the win and retain at 3:34pm!

Your Winner AND STILL United States Champion, LA Knight (YEAH) (10 minutes)

Match VII - Crown Jewel Championship Main Event Match: Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes vs World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

WWE World Heavyweight Champion is out first for our main event match. The WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is out next, and the crowd sings him down. FWIW, the new Crown Jewel Championship (men's, not women's) is freakin' HUGE. We get our bell at 3:49pm Eastern. Both champs stare each other down as the crowd loudly gets into it. Cody plays to the crowd, then both Superstars circle. Cody and Gunther look to put on a very technical match, and Cody starts by repeatedly looking to pick the wrist or leg of Gunther. Both men back off and Cody soaks in more loud, raucous crowd chants and cheers. Finally both men lock up, with each slipping from the other's grasp in a lengthy series of grapple attempts. The match continues on slowly, with Gunther taking a very, very lengthy turn in control. Gunther begins to punish Cody, with stinging chops to Rhodes' chest. Gunther takes Cody outside and continues to punish him, and at one point tries to win via count out but Cody makes it back to the ring in time. Cody looks to get offense in, but his back gives out. Gunther continues to focus his assault on Cody's back, preying on his weakness.

After about ten minutes(I kid, make it 12 minutes), Cody starts to show some life. Cody takes Gunther down then begins his comeback sequence, rebounding off the ropes and crashing forearms into Gunther. Cody with a Scoop Slam to drop the Ring General. Cody fires off his Dusty combo and drops Gunther again. The crowd's back behind him, ripping off a loud "Dusty" chant in honor of his late father. Cody hits a Cody Cutter for a close cover of two. Cody looks for the Disaster Kick but Gunther grabs the leg and counters it into a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Gunther's practically standing with the Crab locked on, keeping as much pressure on Cody's lower back as the hold allows. Cody escapes and Gunther slaps on his Sleeper Hold. Cody makes it to the ropes to force the break, so Gunther breaks it with a German Suplex! Another sleeper on Cody, with Gunther's legs wrapped around Cody's waist, right in the middle of the ring. Cody refuses to tap, and Gunther repositions. Gunther keeps the sleeper in and Cody begins to fade again. The ref checks, but Cody keeps his arm up. Cody finally manages to create separation with a rear jawbreaker counter. Cody pulls Gunther into a Cross Rhodes and hits it, but fails to cover immediately.

Gunther manages to recover and hits a huge powerbomb, but Cody kicks out at two. The two circle and engage. Gunther begins to taunt Cody, yelling "what are you gonna do, huh," as he shoves Cody over and over. Cody snaps and unloads, and both men slug it out. Cody with a back breaker. Gunther with a big clothesline that levels Cody. Another clothesline attempt but Cody ducks under and counters with a Cross Rhodes for another close two! Gunther just gets the shoulder up. Cody calls for the finish, hyping up the crowd. Cody pulls Gunther up but Gunther with a snapmare followed by a huge chop. Cody looks for a Cody Cutter but Gunther dodges, and Gunther goes for a Sleeper but Cody rolls back, pinning Gunther's shoulders down and picking up the win at 4:12pm in shades of Bret Hart!

Your Winner AND NEW Crown Jewel Champion, Cody Rhodes! (23 minutes)

After the Match

Both champs shake hands in a sign of respect. Cody poses with his new title after its presented by local officials. The title is huge indeed, probably bigger than his abdomen. We're told he can wear this title "proudly around the rest of the world" and we're subtly reminded that, like Strowman's Greatest Royal Rumble Championship belt, is ceremonial. Yeah, that belt is easily twice as big as Cody's other belt.