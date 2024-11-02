Randy Orton and Kevin Owens Have Intense Brawl at WWE Crown Jewel, Match Called Off

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

After a shorter vignette/video package, Kevin Owens makes his heel entrance first, complete with a "Cowboy Bob Orton" shirt to mock or infuriate Orton. Randy is out next to a great pop, with the crowd singing along. As Orton continues his entrance celebration, KO attacks him from behind with a steel chair--it's all legal as the match hasn't official started. Orton fights back and the two brawl at the ringside area for a few long moments. Orton's favoring his left knee as he rolls KO into the ring. Orton enters but Owens recovers quicker, smacking Orton with a chair! The ref rips it away from Owens and he hits a Stunner on ref Eddie Durango (forgive me if spelling wrong, hard to hear over Cole's screeching.

A second ref is out and waves off the match--Cole states we won't have a match now at 3:11pm. Orton recovers and continues to fight KO. Poor Jamie Noble is taken out at ringside as other officials come down. Orton grabs the steel chair but another official strips the chair away, only to be taken out by Orton. Orton hits a draping DDT on KO as GMs Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis hit the ring. Adam Pearce yells at Orton, so Orton takes him out with an RKO to a big pop! KO uses the distraction to drag Randy out of the ring and whip him into the ring post! The two battle over the barricade and into the cordoned off area between seats and backstage area. Owens grabs a metal equipment case and begins to smack Orton with it repeatedly as a ref tries to beg him off. Owens positions Orton on a table, climbs up about 20 feet onto a barrier and dives off, taking Orton out with an elbow drop through a table! Owens is the last man left standing as we fade to black at approximately 3:14pm