Liv Morgan Beats Nia Jax at WWE Crown Jewel, Tiffany Stratton Fails to Cash In

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Nia Jax is out first, with the new Women's Crown Jewel title on a podium in the ring. Out next is the Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, solo. We get official introductions ahead of our 2:47pm bell. It's time! The crowd's pretty quiet so far, both in entrances and introductions. Liv charges in but Jax immediately drops the smaller champ with a headbutt. Jax quickly takes control, whipping Morgan into a corner and charging in. Morgan ducks under, then begins to fire off quick strikes targeting Jax's knee. Morgan takes Jax into the corner and continues to assault the left knee until the ref gives a warning. Jax with a swing and miss. Liv with an around-the-world DDT! Morgan picks Jax's knee and continues to attack it with kicks. Jax rallies, driving Morgan into the canvas with a Samoan Drop and buying herself some precious moments. Jax takes a turn in control. Corey Graves mentions Dom can't be here because he's served "hard time" in "prison." Oh god, it's only been three minutes? It felt like ten. Jax with a Samoan Drop on Morgan, hooks the leg and covers for two. She wants to argue with the crowd, saying "no" even though it was a very short 2. The crowd weakly tries to rally with a "Let's go Morgan" chant for a few moments. Jax takes Morgan up to the top rope and threatens a Superplex, but Morgan begins to deliver blows to the ribs.

At 2:51pm (start watching this match at this point), music plays and Tiffany Stratton comes hauling ass to the ring, Money in the Bank case in hand! The crowd absolutely erupts and starts a loud "Tiffy Time" chant! Jax rises and confronts Tiff as she's trying to turn in the case. Jax asks Tiffany what the hell she's doing; Tiff responds that she was going to cash it in on Liv, she swears! Jax tells her to get the hell out of here, now's not the time. Morgan attacks Jax from behind. Tiff pauses on the ramp, considering if she should take advantage of the distraction. Jax and Morgan battle it out, with Jax driving Morgan down with a Samoan Drop again. Tiff is encouraged by the crowd to cash in, and is about to--when Raquel Rodriguez arrives and grabs the case! Dominik Mysterio is here, too! Tiff can't cash in. Jax and Liv continue to battle, but Raquel and Dom cause distractions and get involved. Liv Morgan uses the chaos to hit ObLIVion to pick up the win at 2:55pm! After the match, Triple H hands Liv the belt (but says nothing) and we get pyro. To clarify, Tiff did not start the cash-in process; both attempts were technically interrupted.

The results are courtesy of our live coverage partner General Hogan of Rajah.com.