Seth Rollins Gets Some Payback, Beats Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel

We get video promo for this match at 2:13pm, with Bronson then Seth making their entrances. Neither man is willing to wait for a bell, and the two clash in the ramp at 2:19pm. Bronson Reed picks up Seth and carries him up the ramp, only for the Architect to wiggle free and fight back. We hear about Reed giving Rollins six Tsunamis, at least six times, in the first sixty seconds. We get it, Cole. The fight continues back down the ramp. Seth quickly enters the ring then immediately hits an absolutely beautiful suicide dive to take down Reed at ringside! Rollins charges around the ring as Reed exits, looking for a Rollins Express. Rollins charges and dives, only to be caught by Reed. Reed redirects Seth into side barricade, then sends Seth into the steel steps. At 2:21, the action heads back inside and we get our bell. Reed hits a Tsunami quick. Reed looks for a second, but Seth rolls out the way and Reed goes splat! Rollins with a Stomp and a close cover! Seth already has welts on his back from their fight prior to the bell. Rollins looks for a Pedigree but Reed powers through it, back-dropping Rollins.

Reed takes control for several minutes, slowing the pace. Rollins looks to rally a few times, including a body slam attempt that backfires as his back can't hold Reed's weight. Bronson continues to focus his strikes on Seth's lower back. Rollins again attempts to fight back, using a series of chops and strikes, but Bronson seems to shrug them off. Reed looks for a big powerbomb but Seth counters, shifting his weight forward and turning it into a DDT on Reed instead. Seth with clubbing strikes, rebounding off the ropes to gain some momentum. Reed staggers, but won't go down. Rollins with a middle-turnbuckle strike but still Reed won't go down. Rollins looks to climb to the top rope but Reed intercepts. The two struggle for a while, with Rollins slowly getting more offense in. Seth continues to try various offensive moves to drop Reed, but Reed won't go down. Reed staggers Rollins with a big blow, then slams him down. Reed with a Death Valley Driver! Reed covers for two. Reed continues to dominate for several minutes more (we're at the ten-minute mark since the bell). Reed with a Superplex off the top at 2:31pm for near fall.

Reed looks for another Tsunami but Rollins rolls outside. Bronson follows suit, and begins to disassemble the steps. Rollins rallies, escapes, and hits a Stomp on Reed's head on the stairs outside! The ref begins to count out Reed. Reed recovers and enters the ring, rolling right into another Stomp from Rollins! Reed still begins to recover, so Rollins climbs up top and hits the Stomp off the top rope to pick up the win at 2:34pm!

The results are courtesy of our live coverage partner General Hogan of Rajah.com.