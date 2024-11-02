Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Overcome the Odds, Retain Titles at WWE Crown Jewel

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Everyone must be in a rush to get home, because we don't get the usual 15 minutes of filler between matches. Our next match is about to start. Meta-Four and Damage CTRL are out first. We're told our Fatal 4-Way rules mean only two participants will be in the ring at any given time, and first pinfall or submission scores the win and the titles. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven are out next, followed lastly by the champs Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill. Definitely missing Samantha Irvin doing the introductions. Cargill & Belair's matching outfits are pretty, while Niven & Green continue to rock the "80's glam rock video" attire perfectly. We start off quick, with our competitors using frequent tags to keep this pace going sharp. Belair takes on Green, but Green suckers Belair into her corner so Piper can assist, briefly. Piper with a slam on Green and a standing Moonsault for a short cover. Belair tags in Cargill, and the two double-team throw Green onto Piper Niven as she tries to enter and help. Cargill charges into a big boot from Green, but quickly closes the distance and military presses Green. Lash slaps Cargill's leg, tagging herself in. Legend tags in Jakara Jackson, and Meta-Four work together to continue to pummel poor Chelsea Green. Another cover attempt on Green for perhaps a 1. Meta-Four (the Meta-Girls are part of Meta-Four, I'm not using 14 names for one duo) continue to work over Green. Lash and Jakara with very frequent tags, and they spend more time taunting other teams than fighting Green. Feel free to skip this match. Green eventually gives way to Kairi Sane, and Damage CTRL begin to work over Jakara Jackson. They botch a corner double-team move but everyone's fine, it happens. Iyo Sky continues to work over Jackson, then heads up top for a beautiful missile dropkick that would make Marty Scurll proud.

The ref loses control briefly, and multiple teams tag in. Lash Legend comes face to face with Jade Cargill, and the two Amazonians begin to slug it out. Big fists and kicks rock both women as they continue to clash. Green looks to capitalize on both women taking each other out, but they both roll out the ring. Chelsea climbs the top rope, facing the outside...then rethinks things, climbing down to the middle rope. Then, the bottom rope. Then she says F-it and just dives off the apron, taking out opponents outside. Iyo Sky climbs into the ring and hits a huge Moonsault off the top rope, showing her how its done. The Meta-Four work together to send Jakara rocketing outside to take out more Superstars. Legend is clotheslined over the top by Belair, I believe, and everyone is down on the outside. Jade Cargill and Chelsea Green are the first two into the ring and Jade takes Chelsea down. Superstars re-enter the ring and begin hitting multiple moves on each other. Damage CTRL botch a German Suplex attempt. Getting sloppy today. Jackson with a missile dropkick to Iyo, then Meta-Four take out Kairi with a double-team improvised pop-up powerbomb that Corey Graves call the best move he's ever seen. Piper with a Michinoku Driver, Green with her signature to take Meta-Four out. Green & Niven look to double-team Jade Cargill. Jade takes down Green, and Niven accidentally hits a splash on Green! Cargill puts Niven up on her shoulders for Belair to hit a Doomsday Device and pick up the win at 2:08pm. Started slow, finished strong!

Your Winners AND STILL Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill! (13 minutes)

The results are courtesy of our live coverage partner General Hogan of Rajah.com.