Backstage Reactions to WWE Departures, Non-Compete Clauses, and More

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, and Indi Hartwell are set to depart WWE.

According to Fightful Select, Corbin has been informed that his WWE contract will not be extended, with his current deal running through the end of the year. There are multiple independent promoters already expressing interest in booking him should he choose to pursue a career in professional wrestling. Throughout this year, Corbin has seen limited action on WWE television, although he has been present at TV tapings and participated in several dark matches.

In the cases of Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell, both will face a standard 90-day non-compete clause, allowing them to work for other promotions starting in February 2025. Nox has not appeared on WWE television for over six months and has not been scheduled for any dark matches or live events.

Indi Hartwell's release came as a surprise to many within the company, especially since she is scheduled to compete in tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped last week. Additionally, her “wait what” tweet was meant as a joke, as she was already aware of her release prior to the news breaking. Corbin, Hartwell, and Nox were all informed of their departures earlier today.

It is also noted that Nox and Hartwell may need to resolve their visa situations before continuing to wrestle in the United States, although this information has not been confirmed.