Tegan Nox Speaks Out After WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 02, 2024

Tegan Nox Speaks Out After WWE Release

Tegan Nox has joined Baron Corbin and Indi Hartwell in expressing her thoughts following the announcement of their WWE departures.

As reported, news emerged on Friday evening revealing that Nox, Corbin, and Hartwell have all been released from WWE.

After Baron Corbin shared his reaction, Indi Hartwell was quick to respond on X regarding the situation.

Nox also took to X during WWE SmackDown to address her departure from the company. “Some things are just out of your control and you can only do as much as you can,” she wrote. “Let’s clear one thing up though. I’m ready. I've been ready. Just have to show people what they’ve missed.”

Tags: #wwe #nxt #tegan nox

