Some WWE Personnel Reportedly Displeased with Samantha Irvin's Social Media Posts Following Departure

Prior to the October 21st, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced her departure from WWE. Lilian Garcia made her return to the company, stepping in as Samantha’s replacement for the RAW broadcast.
Following her exit, Samantha engaged with fans on Twitter/X who had posted negative comments about her. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided insight into Samantha’s situation, stating, “From someone in WWE, they said that [Jade] Cargill got the same hate from AEW fans when leaving but didn’t react because WWE doesn’t allow talent to respond to fans in that realm. If they do, most of the time they’ll be told to take it down. The person said that many in WWE respected her decision to leave, but after those posts were not happy about that aspect but because she was gone they couldn’t force her to take it down.”
