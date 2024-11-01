Steve Austin Hints at WrestleMania 41 Appearance Amid Knee Issues

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the summer of 2024, Steve Austin hinted at a possible appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41 during an interview with Christopher Kamrani of TheAthletic.com. Austin mentioned,

“I said I won’t leave Nevada. It’s hard to get me out of this state. But … Wrestlemania next year is in Vegas. That’s in Nevada.”

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Austin is anticipated to be part of the show but will need to determine what he feels comfortable doing. During an interview with Bobbycast, Austin shared details about his ongoing knee issues and the need for a left knee replacement, stating,

“That was my junior year (of college when I suffered a torn ACL). My first year at North Texas State University there in Denton, Texas. Running down on a kickoff coverage and I hit my guy; was supposed to block and man, I went down. I’d never felt anything like what I felt in my left knee and I tore my ACL but it was a mop-end tear where you tear it in the middle and the edges are kind of frayed. That’s why they call it a mop. But, they can either repair it, or not repair it. Based on the strength of my quads and my hamstrings, they didn’t repair that knee. So, anyway, subsequently, that’s what led to all my knee issues down the road and I’ve had ACL, PCL put in there from cadaver ligaments several years ago and you know, if I’m telling you like it is and I will, I need a new left knee here pretty quick.”