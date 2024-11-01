Baron Corbin Responds to WWE Departure

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The reactions to today's significant WWE news are already emerging.

As previously reported, Tegan Nox, Baron Corbin, and Indi Hartwell have parted ways with WWE.

In the first update following the announcement made early Friday evening, Corbin took to X to share his thoughts.

"That’s all she wrote folks,” Corbin posted on his official account today. “It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me.”

Corbin is a former WWE United States Champion. He also won the 2017 Money in the Bank ladder match, earning the opportunity to challenge for a championship at any time of his choosing. His tenure includes memorable runs as part of various factions, including The Lone Wolf persona and later, the Happy Corbin character.