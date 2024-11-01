WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Black Friday: Tegan Nox, Baron Corbin, and Indi Hartwell Part Ways with WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2024

Some significant updates have emerged concerning WWE departures.

Fightful reports that Tegan Nox, Baron Corbin, and Indi Hartwell have all exited the company.

Hartwell and Nox are set to leave WWE and will become free agents in 90 days, while Corbin has been notified that his contract will expire and will not be renewed by WWE.

Source: fightful.com
