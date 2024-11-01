Black Friday: Tegan Nox, Baron Corbin, and Indi Hartwell Part Ways with WWE

Some significant updates have emerged concerning WWE departures.
Fightful reports that Tegan Nox, Baron Corbin, and Indi Hartwell have all exited the company.
Hartwell and Nox are set to leave WWE and will become free agents in 90 days, while Corbin has been notified that his contract will expire and will not be renewed by WWE.
⚡ Baron Corbin Responds to WWE Departure
⚡ Baron Corbin Responds to WWE Departure
