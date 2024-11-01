WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TruTV Rumored as Destination for ROH TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2024

Tony Khan may secure another wrestling show on the air sooner rather than later, but it might not be for AEW.

In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that “negotiations are close” for a Ring of Honor deal instead.

“TruTV has always been the station rumored because they are transitioning into being a sports channel in prime time and thus would need new content,” he wrote.

No additional details regarding a potential timeframe were provided.

Currently, the weekly Thursday ROH TV program is available on Khan’s HonorClub subscription service, which also features their quarterly premium live events.

Khan (pictured above) acquired the company from Sinclair Broadcasting in March 2022. Although he has not disclosed the purchase price, he mentioned to Meltzer on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that it was less than the $4.2 million Jim Crockett Promotions paid for the UWF.

Khan has publicly stated to the media over the past few years that he has already recouped his investment in ROH and more.

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #tony khan #trutv

