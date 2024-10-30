WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Maria Kanellis-Bennett Shares Emotional Journey from Hospital to Home

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 30, 2024

Maria Kanellis-Bennett has provided another update on her ongoing struggle with significant health challenges.

After being re-admitted to the hospital due to complications from surgery for a mass on her adrenal gland, the AEW and ROH women's wrestling star has announced via Instagram that she is now finally back home.

She shared a heartfelt statement on her IG page, accompanied by a compilation of video clips and images from her recent hospital journey:

I made it HOME!!! What a crazy week.

Thank GOD for my family!! Thank GOD for my church @crossbridge.church!!! Thank you for the amazing team at @rushuniversity!!! Thank you for my children’s school for giving the kiddos extra care!!! Thank you @tonyrkhan for the amazing flowers and the @aew staff for the support during this time!!! Thank you to The Undisputed Kingdom!! Thank you to everyone that reached out!!! Feeling very blessed and grateful to be alive!!!

Biopsy and Genetic Testing should be back in a few more days…

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Maria Kanellis (@mariakanellis)

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #maria kanellisbennett #maria #maria kanellis

