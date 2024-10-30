Maria Kanellis-Bennett Shares Emotional Journey from Hospital to Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Maria Kanellis-Bennett has provided another update on her ongoing struggle with significant health challenges.

After being re-admitted to the hospital due to complications from surgery for a mass on her adrenal gland, the AEW and ROH women's wrestling star has announced via Instagram that she is now finally back home.

She shared a heartfelt statement on her IG page, accompanied by a compilation of video clips and images from her recent hospital journey:

I made it HOME!!! What a crazy week.

Thank GOD for my family!! Thank GOD for my church @crossbridge.church!!! Thank you for the amazing team at @rushuniversity!!! Thank you for my children’s school for giving the kiddos extra care!!! Thank you @tonyrkhan for the amazing flowers and the @aew staff for the support during this time!!! Thank you to The Undisputed Kingdom!! Thank you to everyone that reached out!!! Feeling very blessed and grateful to be alive!!!

Biopsy and Genetic Testing should be back in a few more days…

