WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight’s Show in Brooklyn, NY

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight in “The Empire State.”
WWE SmackDown returns with a taped show airing at 8/7c on FOX from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Here’s the lineup advertised for the November 1 episode:
- Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Gunther)
- Nia Jax faces off with Liv Morgan
- Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend
- Jey Uso demands an apology from Roman Reigns
