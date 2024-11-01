WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight’s Show in Brooklyn, NY

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2024

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE SmackDown returns with a taped show airing at 8/7c on FOX from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Here’s the lineup advertised for the November 1 episode:

- Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Gunther)

- Nia Jax faces off with Liv Morgan

- Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend

- Jey Uso demands an apology from Roman Reigns