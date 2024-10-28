WWE SmackDown Ratings Increase for October 25 Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership figures are in for the October 25, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown.

According to Wrestlenomics, the October 25 show drew an audience of 1.418 million viewers, marking the seventh installment of SmackDown’s Friday night prime time slot on the USA Network.

This is an increase from the October 18 episode, which recorded 1.378 million viewers for the sixth blue brand show on USA Network.

Friday’s episode also saw a rise in the key 18-49 demographic, posting a 0.43 rating, up from the 0.42 rating in the same demo last week.

The previous week's SmackDown faced strong competition from Game 1 of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, which drew 15.2 million viewers on FOX.