Ric Flair’s Stepson Sebastian Kidder Sent Final Text to Biological Father Before Tragic Death

Sebastian Kidder, the stepson of wrestling legend Ric Flair, tragically passed away on Saturday afternoon after sending a final message to his biological father. The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed through spokesperson Ryan Winderweedle that Kidder texted his father, Paul, around 4:00 PM EST before taking his own life.

Upon receiving the message, Kidder’s father immediately called 911, requesting a welfare check. Authorities arrived to find Kidder deceased from a gunshot wound. Investigators also located a note inside an envelope on a table in Kidder’s bedroom, along with a Springfield Armory handgun at the scene.

We send our sincere condolences to Ric Flair, Wendy Barlow, and all who knew and loved Sebastian Kidder.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.